What channel is Leeds v West Brom Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sam Allardyce goes into the final round of Premier League fixtures looking to end his West Brom spell with some pride by getting a win over Leeds.

Advertisement

The 66-year-old has confirmed he will step down from his role as manager at the end of the season after failing to keep them in the top flight.

Further up the table, Leeds are showing no sign of a burnout and sit 10th, having confirmed a top-half finish.

But with fans back at Elland Road for the first time in a year, Marcelo Bielsa knows his side can finish as high as eighth if they win and other results go their way.

Leeds ran riot in the reverse fixture in December, thumping the Baggies 5-0 with five different names on the scoresheet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v West Brom on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Leeds v West Brom on TV?

Leeds v West Brom will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v West Brom will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Leeds v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leeds v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leeds v West Brom team news

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips was taken off against Southampton and seen limping heavily after the game but Bielsa is confident he will feature against West Brom.

Kiko Casilla could start in goal again ahead of Illan Meslier after his shock return to the side against Southampton.

West Brom: Grady Diangana could be back in the starting XI after coming off the bench against West Ham earlier this week following a spell on the sidelines.

Leeds v West Brom odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (4/9) Draw (4/1) West Brom (11/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leeds v West Brom

Leeds’ 5-0 win over West Brom earlier this season is their biggest of the campaign and they’ll be itching to replicate a similar scoreline in front of their beloved Elland Road crowd.

Patrick Bamford didn’t get on the scoresheet that day and will see this game as an opportunity to add to his 16 league goals this term.

Relegation is certainly not the end Allardyce had envisaged and his side could be on the end of one final battering if Leeds deliver the goods.

Our prediction: Leeds 4-0 West Brom (20/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.