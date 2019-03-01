They will be keen to build up a head of steam going into the final stretch of the season with Norwich and Sheffield United also challenging for automatic promotion.

West Brom hang just outside the top three after a 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United halted them from cracking into the elite group.

Darren Moore will be pleased to have had extra days to rest and prepare compared to Leeds who were defeated 1-0 by QPR on Tuesday night.

More like this

A win for either side could do wonders for their ambitions, but who will come out on top when the teams meet?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is the Leeds v West Brom game?

Leeds v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 1st March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leeds v West Brom

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Leeds have won just one game away from home in 2019 but their form at Elland Road has remained strong.

West Brom have been lethal on the road with eight wins in their last nine away games.

It would be big blow for either team to lose the game meaning they could cancel each other out on a tense night at Elland Road.

Prediction: Leeds 1-1 West Brom

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing:

Leeds to win – 23/20

Draw – 12/5

West Brom to win – 9/4

Check out Betfair for all the very latest odds on Leeds v West Brom.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.