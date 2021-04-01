What channel is Leeds v Sheffield United Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Yorkshire neighbours Leeds and Sheffield United clash at Elland Road on Saturday in a crunch Premier League clash for the visitors.

United are running out of Premier League fixtures to save their top-flight status and former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom will be in the away dug-out.

Leeds have thrived under Marcelo Bielsa in their first campaign back in the Premier League this season and a win could move them 10th by the end of the weekend.

Bielsa’s troops beat United 1-0 at Bramall Lane back in September thanks to a late goal from Patrick Bamford.

And they come into this clash knowing United have lost three on the bounce and have managed just one goal in their last seven outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Sheffield United on TV?

Leeds v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 3rd April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Sheffield United will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Sheffield United on?

This game will not be broadcast live on any TV channels in the UK.

However, see details below on how to live stream the game online.

You will be able to catch up with all the TV highlights on Match of the Day.

How to live stream Leeds v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Leeds v Sheffield United team news

Leeds: Bielsa will hope to have Bamford fit for this clash following his injury suffered before the international break, while Rodrigo is also nearing full fitness.

Captain Liam Cooper missed Scotland duty over the international break but should be available and Pablo Hernandez is rated 50/50. There is greater doubt over Mateusz Klich’s readiness for the game.

Sheffield United: Heckingbottom will hope to have Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens and Chris Basham available, but John Egan is still a fortnight away from a comeback.

Sander Berge, Jack Robinson, Jack Rodwell and Jack O’Connell are sidelined.

Leeds v Sheffield United odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Sheffield United

United will hope to contain Leeds here and match them for intensity but the hosts are expected to run out victors in the end.

It can often take Bielsa’s men time to settle into their attacking groove and the opening exchanges here may hint at a close ending.

But with the likes of Bamford, Rodrigo, Raphinha and Jack Harrison all capable of turning a game in an instant, the Whites should have no trouble outscoring their Yorkshire rivals here.

Our prediction: Leeds 3-1 Sheffield United (14/1 at bet365)

