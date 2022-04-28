Leeds United host Manchester City in the late afternoon fixture with the pair fighting battles at different ends of the table.

Saturday's Premier League TV schedule is rounded off by a game at Elland Road that could impact proceedings at both ends of the table.

The Whites are unbeaten in their last five games but are only five points above the drop zone and, with Arsenal and Chelsea up next, they could easily be pulled back into the relegation scrap.

Man City, meanwhile, remain in the driving seat in the title race and sit one point above Liverpool ahead of the weekend.

They'll be hoping Saturday's game against Leeds is less hectic than their midweek Champions League epic against Real Madrid – the sort of goal-filled game that Marcelo Bielsa's Whites could've been involved in.

The Whites are led by Jesse Marsch now, of course, so Pep Guardiola can no longer expect a warm welcome from his former mentor in the opposition dugout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Man City on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Man City?

Leeds v Man City will take place on Saturday 30th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Newcastle v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Leeds v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Man City team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gündogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Grealish

Leeds v Man City odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Man City

Tuesday night's hectic Champions League tie felt like it was being played at a million miles an hour at points but Man City need to ensure they're refocussed for Saturday afternoon's game.

The Whites have to feed off the raucous Elland Road atmosphere and any sort of result would be massive for them given they've got two more tough games coming up.

This Leeds side will always give it everything they've got but there should be far too much quality in Man City's ranks to stop them securing the win.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-3 Man City (10/1 at bet365)

