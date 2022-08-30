Jesse Marsch's men have been the biggest revelation of the season so far across the top flight, and a victory here would see them move level with Manchester City and Tottenham, albeit just for an evening at least.

Leeds can take another step towards the summit of the table when they face Everton live on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

Rodrigo has stepped up as goalscorer in chief, while Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson have looked dangerous and threaten to deal major damage to teams this season.

Everton languish in the bottom three with a stench of inevitability around where their season is heading. Frank Lampard has a major job on his hands in 2022/23.

The Toffees sit 18th with draws against Nottingham Forest and Brentford likely to provide more cause for concern than defeats against Chelsea and Aston Villa.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Everton on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Everton?

Leeds v Everton will take place on Tuesday 30th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Leicester v Manchester United on Thursday.

Leeds v Everton team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; James, Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Keane, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Davies, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Maupay, Gray.

What TV channel is Leeds v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leeds v Everton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leeds v Everton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leeds (11/10) Draw (5/2) Everton (12/5)*

Our prediction: Leeds v Everton

Leeds are one of this season's teams to watch. They play attractive, attacking football without the unsustainable kamikaze approach that saw the end of the Marcelo Bielsa era.

Marsch's men look cleverly assembled, with several players having worked with him previously, and that shows in the cohesion of his team, even at this early stage of the campaign.

He will not relent in this outing. The American will be determined to press on and hit the double-digits mark with just five games in the bank.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-0 Everton (10/1 at bet365)

