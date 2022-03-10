The two clubs have had some fiery contests in recent years – with the Championship tie between them in April 2019 a notable flashpoint – but Jesse Marsch's first game at the helm will be the central narrative this time.

Aston Villa can expect a frosty reception at Elland Road on Thursday evening when they take on Leeds United as part of this week's Premier League TV schedule .

Tasked with not just steering Leeds to safety but replacing cult hero Marcelo Bielsa, the American coach suffered defeat to Leicester City in his first game in charge – leaving his side just two points above the bottom three.

There's much more positivity at 11th-placed Villa right now as Steven Gerrard's side have recovered from a slight wobble to win two on the bounce – including putting four past Southampton on the weekend.

We got an entertaining 3-3 draw, including a red card, when these two sides met last month so this is a game that's certainly worth watching.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Aston Villa?

Leeds v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 10th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Norwich v Chelsea on Thursday.

How to live stream Leeds v Aston Villa online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Leeds v Aston Villa on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Leeds v Aston Villa team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Klich, Koch; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martínez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

Leeds v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Aston Villa

It could well be an emotional evening at Elland Road, in what is Marsch's first game in charge at the famous stadium and the first there since the sacking of Bielsa.

A number of Leeds' key players are on their way back but Thursday's game will likely come too early for Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford.

Without them, they might just find it too difficult to stop a Villa side with their tails up.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-3 Aston Villa (20/1 at Bet365)

