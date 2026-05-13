The EFL season concludes at Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday with the League Two play-off final.

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It's a bumper few days in the capital, with the Championship clash on Saturday and League One decider on Sunday, but often, the best drama is saved for last.

Four teams – Salford City, Grimsby Town, Notts County and Chesterfield – are still scrapping for their shot at promotion to the third tier and the line-up will be locked in after Friday's second legs.

The stage is set, details have been confirmed, and we're just waiting for the teams to book their places for the big one.

Radio Times brings you the details about the League Two play-off final 2026, including date and kick-off time news.

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When is the League Two play-off final 2026?

The League Two play-off final 2026 will be played on Monday 25 May 2026.

The game will kick off at 3pm.

Where is the League Two play-off final in 2026?

Wembley will once again host this year's League Two play-off final.

The 90,000-seater national stadium is the traditional home of the EFL play-off finals, with the Championship and League One equivalents to take place in the two days prior to this one on bank holiday Monday.

Watch the League Two play-off final 2026 on TV and live stream

The League Two play-off final 2026 will be live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

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