"There were not millions and millions watching so this is his first big tournament for us; we liked what we saw," a senior ITV sport source told me.

So whilst he was untried at such a high level, this was no gamble. ITV also knew that his knowledge of his own player Dimitri Payet would be good for the games involving France.

The fact Payet was man of the match in the first two was a bonus. There is a lot to like about Bilic and the way he has taken charge of punditry during some games. ITV host Mark Pougatch said Bilic and Lothar Matthaus have been great signings in his eyes.

"Slaven is very tactile. He is always grabbing people and bringing them into the conversation. It's great because football is like that; you don't play with you arms by your sides."

When it comes to speaking his mind and getting his opinions over, he's certainly got the magic touch.

Coverage of Euro 2016 continues on ITV and BBC until 10 July.