As a result, they are not among the favourites to retain the trophy, and face the prospect of trying to progress from Group B, which has been branded the 'Group of Death' because star-studded Spain and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia complete the quartet.

Italy will view this match as their best chance of claiming three points in the first phase of the tournament and crucial to their hopes of reaching the last 16, but Albania are one of the dark horses after winning their qualification group - which also contained the Czech Republic and Poland.

A familiar face will be in the Albanian dugout as former Arsenal full-back Sylvinho has been in charge since the start of last year, while Chelsea forward Armando Broja leads the line and could have some frustrations to shake off after a disappointing loan spell at Fulham in the second half of the most recent Premier League season.

When is Italy v Albania?

Italy v Albania will take place on Saturday 15th June 2024.

Italy v Albania kick-off time

Italy v Albania will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Italy v Albania on?

Italy v Albania will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 7:20pm.

How to live stream Italy v Albania online

You can also live stream Italy v Albania online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Italy v Albania on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Italy v Albania odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Italy (2/5) Draw (7/2) Albania (15/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

