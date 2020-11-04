A fantastic win over French giants PSG was followed by an RB Leipzig drubbing as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side hit the Germans for five.

The Turkish side have found it difficult to make their mark thus far but will be eyeing out a major scalp when they play host to the English side.

United will be hoping to put an insipid 0-1 loss to Arsenal behind them by continuing their electric European form.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Istanbul Besaksehir v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Istanbul Besaksehir v Man Utd on TV?

Istanbul Besaksehir v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 4th November 2020.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Istanbul Besaksehir v Man Utd will kick off at 5.55pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Rennes.

What TV channel is Istanbul Besaksehir v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD from 5.15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Istanbul Besaksehir v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Istanbul Besaksehir v Man Utd team news

Istanbul Besaksehir: Former Manchester United right-back Rafael could be in line to face his former side with Junior Caicara expected to miss out.

Former Tottenham midfielder Nacer Chadli is set to sit this one out but Demba Ba, once of Chelsea, could deputise for the injured Enzo Crivelli up-front.

Man Utd: New signing Alex Telles remains a doubt after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

With Solskjaer expected to shuffle his pack, Axel Tuanzebe, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial could all be in line to start.

Our prediction: Istanbul Besaksehir v Man Utd

United should be confident of maintaining their perfect record against a side that could prove to be the whipping boys of the group.

Despite their struggles domestically, the English side seem to find another gear in the Champions League and should be able to make light work of their hosts.

Marcus Rashford and co will be licking their lips.

Our prediction: Istanbul Besaksehir 0-3 Man Utd

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.