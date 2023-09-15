Milan head into the match sitting second in the early standings, as consolation strikes conceded in victories over Torino and Roma have put them behind their bitter rivals on goal difference.

Serie A's top two scorers could decide this derby, as Inter can call upon the services of Lautaro Martínez, while Milan are praying Olivier Giroud can recover from a sprained ankle sustained on international duty.

The Nerazzurri appear to have the edge on their bitter rivals, having won the last four meetings between the two - including both legs of last season's Champions League semi-final tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Inter v AC Milan on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Inter v AC Milan?

Inter v AC Milan will take place on Saturday 16th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Inter v AC Milan kick-off time

Inter v AC Milan will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Inter v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Inter v AC Milan online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Inter v AC Milan on radio

Unfortunately, Inter v AC Milan has not been selected for live radio coverage in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Inter v AC Milan odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Inter (23/20) Draw (5/2) AC Milan (12/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.