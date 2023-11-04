His three Scottish Premiership victories include a dramatic comeback against Hearts last weekend, which saw James Tavernier equalise from the penalty spot in the 90th minute and then Danilo bag the winner two minutes later.

Having pushed them close at Ibrox last weekend, Steven Naismith's side will hope that returning to Tynecastle can be the catalyst for a first win against the Glasgow club in three years.

The winner of Hibs and Aberdeen's semi-final at Easter Road on Saturday lies in wait.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Hearts v Rangers?

Hearts v Rangers will take place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

Hearts v Rangers kick-off time

Hearts v Rangers will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Hearts v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Hearts v Rangers online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Hearts v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Scotland.

BBC Radio 5 Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

