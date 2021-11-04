What channel is Genk v West Ham Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham enter the fourth of their Europa League fixtures on TV in superb form and will hope to seal qualification to the knockout rounds this evening.

The Hammers have won all three of their matches so far at the halfway stage without even conceding a single goal.

David Moyes’ men have been deadly efficient on the continent against awkward opponents and have proven themselves to be strong contenders at this level of European football.

They’re soaring in the Premier League too. West Ham sit fourth, three points ahead of Man Utd and Arsenal, level with Man City and within touching distance of Liverpool.

Their opponents tonight, Genk, sit bottom of Group H after being dispatched 3-0 by the Hammers in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Genk v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Genk v West Ham?

Genk v West Ham will take place on Thursday 4th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Genk v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Vitesse in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Genk v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Genk v West Ham online

Genk v West Ham team news

Genk predicted XI: Vandervoordt; Arteaga, Lucumi, Sadick, Preciado; Heynen, Hrosovsky, Thorstvedt; Paintsil, Ito, Onuachu

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Genk v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Genk v West Ham

West Ham look unstoppable right now. They’ve won four of their last five matches in all competitions plus a goalless draw and penalty shootout victory over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

They’ve also only conceded one goal in those five encounters, and that was in a 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa.

The Hammers are flying right now and Moyes will be keen to secure qualification with two games to spare, affording him valuable time to rest and recover players for the long season ahead.

Our prediction: Genk 0-2 West Ham (9/1 at bet365)

