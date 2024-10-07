That's one reason why the interest in his contract has been particularly high, with the BBC recently making cuts in other areas as it faces ongoing questions over its own funding model.

A report by MailOnline last week claimed to have seen an email from BBC bosses preparing to announce Lineker's departure from the corporation, but this has since been debunked by the man himself.

Speaking on his podcast, The Rest Is Football, Lineker explained: "I'm coming to the end of my contract in the summer, so it's natural at some point that you have to have conversations, and they've just started."

The broadcaster added that he was left confused as to why exactly the rumours about his career had "spiralled out of control, but all is OK", before adding that "there are bigger problems in the world" for people to be talking about.

A BBC spokesperson said (via MailOnline): "We have nothing to announce, and we have not agreed next steps with regard to his contract. He is on contract until the end of the season."

Over the weekend, Lineker poked fun at the rumours during an episode of Match of the Day, telling viewers that it was his "final show... before the international break".

This isn't the first time that Lineker has faced questions over his future at the BBC.

Over the summer, he was asked during an appearance on BBC Breakfast how long he could see himself remaining in his current role, responding: "I love doing it at the moment. I've still got another year left, at least, so we'll have to wait and see what happens."

He added: "I just feel it's been an absolute privilege to have presented it for 25 years now. I must be getting old!"

Last year, Lineker was at the centre of a major controversy over his tweets, which some media commentators argued breached the BBC's political neutrality clause, leading to the presenter being briefly suspended.

He was eventually reinstated, however, with fresh rules being published that allow BBC presenters to express views on certain issues and policies, but still block them from direct campaigning.

