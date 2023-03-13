The long-time Match of the Day host had been asked to step down from Saturday night's programme following a tweet criticising Home Secretary Suella Braverman's rhetoric in a video announcing the new Illegal Migration Bill.

The BBC's director general Tim Davie has apologised to viewers after the weekend's sport coverage was greatly impacted by the fallout from Gary Lineker's suspension.

The suspension was met with a wave of support from Lineker's BBC Sport colleagues, with pundits including Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards stating they would not appear on the show out of solidarity with the presenter, and commentators also announcing a boycott.

In the end, the BBC broadcast a much-reduced 20-minute version of the flagship Premier League highlights programme without any studio analysis or commentary, while a host of other weekend staples including Football Focus and Final Score were dropped from the schedules entirely.

In a statement announcing that Lineker would return to the programme next week, Davie wrote: "Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.

"The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air."

He added that a review of the BBC's existing social media guidance would be carried out by an independent expert, the identity of whom would be announced in due course, and said that the current guidelines would remain in place in the interim.

The review will have a "particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs", and Lineker himself is said to be in favour of the process.

Davie concluded: "Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend."

Meanwhile, a statement from the BBC Board said that it "welcomes the fact that the Executive has reached an agreement following the disruption of the weekend".

It added: "Impartiality is a cornerstone of the BBC. We believe this is the right time to look at the clarity of the BBC’s social media guidance and how it is applied. We will support the Executive in its continuing work to ensure the organisation delivers world-class, impartial content for all audiences."

