The MailOnline claimed earlier this week that an email had been circulated that suggested that a statement was being drawn up announcing his departure from the show.

When approached by the publication, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "We have nothing to announce, and we have not agreed next steps with regard to his contract. He is on contract until the end of the season."

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC for further comment.

Earlier this summer, Lineker himself was asked about his future on Match of the Day during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

Speaking to sports correspondent John Watson, Lineker was asked how long he seems himself continuing on the show, to which he said: "I don't know!"

He continued: "It depends how long they want me, I suppose. I love doing it at the moment. I've still got another year left, at least. So we'll have to wait and see what happens. Obviously it's another change in football and television and the rights of the Premier League and stuff like that.

"All of these things will play a part. But I just feel it's been an absolute privilege to have presented it for 25 years now. I must be getting old!"

