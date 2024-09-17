But arguably the most appealing aspect of the new arrangement is that fans can stay abreast of major moments via a midweek free-to-air highlights show.

The three-year deal means BBC can broadcast one episode of a special Match of the Day highlights series per Champions League matchweek.

Five British clubs – Arsenal, Aston Villa, Celtic, Liverpool and Manchester City – will compete in the tournament this season.

RadioTimes.com brings you a guide to Champions League coverage on BBC in 2024/25.

What time are Champions League highlights on BBC?

The brand new Match of the Day Champions League highlights show will air on the Wednesday night of every matchweek at 10:40pm apart from the first show, which will be aired at 11:05pm on Thursday 19th September.

The formal highlights show will be aired on BBC Two, while match-by-match highlights will be published on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 10am each Wednesday.

Champions League TV rights 2024/25

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video share the live broadcasting rights for the Champions League in 2024/25.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast one highlight match per round of Champions League fixtures this season.

