What channel is Fulham v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing loss to Aston Villa when they host Wolves in the first of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Advertisement

Scott Parker’s men trail Newcastle by three points and currently sit in 18th place in the table, meaning a win could go a long way towards securing their place in the top flight for another season.

After a run of just one defeat in seven, Fulham have lost their last three matches and are in desperate need of points as we edge towards the end of the campaign.

As for Wolves, they haven’t won a game in five and suffered a disappointing loss to West Ham last time they played; despite a second-half fightback from Nuno Espírito Santo’s men, they lost 3-2 at Molineux.

Wolves sit 14th and are nine points ahead of the relegation zone, meaning they are unlikely to be pulled into a fight at the bottom of the table.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Wolves on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Fulham v Wolves on TV?

Fulham v Wolves will take place on Friday 9th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Fulham v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Fulham v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Fulham v Wolves team news

Fulham: Ademola Lookman is a doubt after he was replaced against Villa due to injury, while Tom Cairney is still missing through a long-term problem.

After making a scoring return to the side last week, Aleksandar Mitrović will likely start up front again for the Cottagers.

Wolves: Friday’s visitors have a host of absentees including long-term injury concerns Jonny Otto and Raúl Jiménez, while Willy Boly, Fernando Marçal and João Moutinho are all doubts after missing Monday’s loss against West Ham.

Daniel Podence returned to the XI in that encounter and is expected to start again at Craven Cottage.

Fulham v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fulham (7/5) Draw (21/10) Wolves (11/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. . Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Fulham v Wolves

The two sides heading into this clash are both in need of a victory. Fulham needs to pick up points again if they are to turn around their recent slump in form, and having played a game more than the other teams near the bottom of the table, are running out of time to catch Newcastle.

A win for the Londoners would see them move above Steve Bruce’s men in the league, at least temporarily, with Newcastle facing Burnley on Sunday.

Meanwhile, with Wolves missing so many players, in poor form and with little to play for, a motivated Fulham side could prove too much for them.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-1 Wolves (10/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.