Fulham forward Raul Jimenez scored four times in eight outings against West Ham for former club Wolves and the Mexican will hope to add to his tally after bagging a brace in Wednesday's romp over Forest.

The visitors also head into the clash off the back of a superb victory in midweek. The Hammers fell behind at Tottenham to Cristian Romero's early header but Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse were on target after the break to bag all three points.

West Ham, who are sweating on ex-Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's wrist injury, have risen to the fringes of the European scrap thanks to a four-game unbeaten run and another victory could see them climb as high as fifth in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Fulham v West Ham?

Fulham v West Ham will take place on Sunday 10th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v West Ham kick-off time

Fulham v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Fulham v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Fulham v West Ham on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK but you can hear updates on talkSPORT.

How to watch Fulham v West Ham in the USA

You can watch Fulham v West Ham live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Fulham v West Ham odds

bet365 odds: Fulham (11/8) Draw (5/2) West Ham (19/10)

