The Whites' star striker is banned for one match after earning a fifth booking of the campaign in last week's 1-0 victory at Leicester, but Marco Silva's team will still fancy their chances of bagging local bragging rights.

Fulham will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic against Chelsea as they bid to earn a fourth Premier League win on the spin.

Fulham are enjoying a dream campaign and head into the first south west London derby of the Premier League season sitting three points and three places ahead of Chelsea in seventh.

Chelsea have won just one of their last nine league matches and the pressure is increasing on Graham Potter to prove he deserves time to turn the ship around.

The Blues are 10 points off the Champions League qualification places and, to make matters worse, the injuries are mounting at a crucial time in the campaign.

When is Fulham v Chelsea?

Fulham v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 12th January 2023.

Fulham v Chelsea team news

Fulham predicted line-up: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Cucurella; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Fulham v Chelsea prediction

Fulham are on a high and boast a perfect record since domestic football resumed last month.

The absence of Aleksandar Mitrovic is a blow - the Whites' record without their talisman this season isn't great - but Marco Silva has moulded a well-drilled team that flourishes in attack.

Replacement striker Carlos Vinicius has failed to fire in his few minutes since moving to Craven Cottage last summer, but the former Tottenham loanee has a point to prove and should be provided with plenty of ammunition from the likes of ex-Chelsea ace Willian and Andreas Pereira.

Chelsea look lost and lacking an identity - a far cry from the ethos Graham Potter fostered at Brighton. The injuries are piling up and their lack of attacking threat means they could be set to lose the SW6 derby for the first time since 2006.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-1 Chelsea (12/1 at bet365)

Fulham v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Fulham (23/10) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (23/20)*

