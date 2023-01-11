The match is carried over from the early weeks of the season having been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Struggling Chelsea make the short trip to Craven Cottage for the first south west London derby of the Premier League season.

It was meant to be Graham Potter's first game in charge of Chelsea and the former Brighton boss now finds himself under mounting pressure after a string of dismal results including last weekend's 4-0 hammering at Manchester City in the FA Cup third round.

Fulham head into the local derby ahead of their SW6 neighbours in the Premier League table, with head coach Marco Silva winning plenty of plaudits for his fine work in the dugout.

The Whites have defied gloomy pre-season predictions and will climb above Liverpool into sixth place if they avoid defeat on their home patch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Fulham v Chelsea?

Fulham v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 12th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Chelsea kick-off time

Fulham v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Fulham v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Fulham v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fulham v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fulham (23/10) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (23/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Fulham v Chelsea prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Fulham v Chelsea predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.