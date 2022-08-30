Marco Silva's men have shown plenty of evidence to suggest that another division swap with Norwich at the end of the season is far from an inevitability.

Fulham host Brighton in a duel between two very solid starters on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's four goals in four games already eclipses his total from his last Premier League campaign where he only struck three goals in 27 appearances.

Brighton boss Graham Potter continues to guide his Seagulls higher and higher with his men sat in fourth place as September approaches.

Three wins over Manchester United, West Ham and Leeds should give the Brighton faithful plenty of reasons to be excited about the season to come on the south coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Brighton?

Fulham v Brighton will take place on Tuesday 30th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Leicester v Manchester United on Thursday.

Fulham v Brighton team news

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Robinson, Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Tete; Palhinha, Reed; Cairney, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Mitrovic.

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard; Gros, Welbeck.

What TV channel is Fulham v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Fulham v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Fulham v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Fulham v Brighton

Fulham's goal this season is perfectly clear: keep Aleksandar Mitrovic maintained, fed, watered and happy.

The Serbian striker has always had the quality to succeed in the Premier League but he needs to be the main man, the funnel for everything, the talisman. His early goals will have clicked his head into gear and this could be a massive season from him.

Saying that, Brighton continue to be a rising force under Potter and will put up a mighty fight in the capital. This should be an entertaining encounter between two sides that you wouldn't usually associate with being 'one for the neutrals'.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-1 Brighton (6/1 at bet365)

