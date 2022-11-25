The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker netted twice - and equalled Thierry Henry's all-time scoring record for the national team - to give France the perfect start to their campaign in Qatar.

France dominated against Australia on Tuesday, with Olivier Giroud leading Didier Deschamps's side to a 4-1 win.

Kylian Mbappe also scored, with the PSG superstar looking dangerous every time he touched the ball. The 23-year-old looked hungry for goals and he clearly has his eye on the Golden Boot.

Denmark, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing 0-0 draw against Tunisia.

Christian Eriksen and co just didn't do enough to secure the win on Tuesday and they face a much tougher task in France.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Denmark on TV and online.

When is France v Denmark?

France v Denmark will kick off at 4pm on Saturday 26th November 2022.

France v Denmark team news

France predicted line-up: Lloris; Pavard, Konaté, Upamecano, Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé, Giroud.



Denmark predicted line-up: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Kristensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Dolberg.



France v Denmark prediction

France were deadly going forward against Australia and they'll fancy their chances of scoring a few once again, even against stronger opposition in Denmark.

Despite their dominating win against Australia, France still conceded and the Socceroos hit the post as well.

Denmark could get on the scoresheet, however France should have more than enough to secure another convincing win.

Our prediction: France 3-1 Denmark (16/1 at bet365)

