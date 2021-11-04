What channel is Ferencvaros v Celtic Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic realistically have one roll of the dice left as their Europa League fixtures on TV continue this week against Ferencvaros.

The Bhoys have been placed in a tough group with two clear favourites to progress: Leverkusen and Betis.

That piles the pressure on their encounters with Ferencvaros to pick up maximum points. They pulled out a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture but need a similar result here to keep their ambitions of qualification alive.

Celtic sit third in Group G, four points adrift of the top two – who play each other tonight. Victory over Ferencvaros would put them within touching distance of the top pair, but Celtic would likely still require a victory over one of them to qualify.

Ferencvaros have lost all three of their clashes so far and conceded seven goals in that time. Celtic will be desperate to make that four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ferencvaros v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Ferencvaros v Celtic?

Ferencvaros v Celtic will take place on Thursday 4th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Ferencvaros v Celtic will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Vitesse in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Ferencvaros v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Ferencvaros v Celtic online

Ferencvaros v Celtic team news

Ferencvaros predicted XI: Dibusz; Civic, S. Mmaee, Blazic, Botka, Wingo; Laidouni, Vecsei, Zachariassen; R. Mmaee, Uzuni

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Welsh, Carter-Vickers, Ralston; Soro, Bitton, Turnbull; Ajeti, Jota, Furuhashi

Ferencvaros v Celtic odds

Our prediction: Ferencvaros v Celtic

Similarly to Rangers, Celtic won’t mind how they do it, so long as they get it done and pick up three points.

They appear to have stabilised in the Scottish Premiership having won four in a row before a goalless draw with Livingston at the weekend.

Nerves will have been calmed, the storms have mostly subsided and Celtic are on the up. They need this one.

Our prediction: Ferencvaros 0-1 Celtic (9/1 at bet365)

