What channel is Faroe Islands v Scotland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland are flying in Group F and they have a big opportunity to end the international break in supreme shape during the World Cup qualifiers on TV tonight.

The Scots have won four of their last five games to rack up 14 points in Group F. They sit in second place behind a virtually uncatchable Denmark.

Victory over the Faroe Islands tonight would put them seven points clear of Israel and Austria, who would each have three games to push for that target – including a game against one another.

Scotland put themselves into this position following a dramatic victory over Israel at the weekend, during which Scott McTominay scored a 94th-minute winner to seal the 3-2 win.

Faroe Islands’ four points in the group so far have all come from two clashes with Moldova. They were defeated 4-0 by Scotland in the reverse fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Faroe Islands v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Faroe Islands v Scotland on TV?

Faroe Islands v Scotland will take place on Tuesday 12th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Faroe Islands v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Faroe Islands v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Faroe Islands v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Faroe Islands v Scotland team news

Faroe Islands predicted XI: Nielsen; Rolantsson, Faero, Nattestad, Davidsen; Joensen, Hansson, Andreasen, G. Vatnhamar, M. Olsen; Edmundsson

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hendry, McTominay, Tierney; O’Donnell, Gilmour, Christie, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Faroe Islands v Scotland odds

bet365 odds: Faroe Islands (12/1) Draw (4/1) Scotland (1/4).

Our prediction: Faroe Islands v Scotland

Scotland are close. Very close. Victory here would effectively mean that Israel and Austria would have to win all of their remaining games and hope for a Scottish collapse.

Steve Clarke’s men don’t often crumble. Even if they’re not always cut-throat winners, they’re usually tricky to break down.

Scotland have more than enough quality to see this one out. A win-to-nil of any intensity would delight fans.

Our prediction: Faroe Islands 0-2 Scotland (9/2 at bet365).

