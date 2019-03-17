Manchester United and Manchester City are the only remaining teams from the Premier League top six.

This has opened up the competition to a host of lower top flight sides and two Championship teams who continue to impress.

Millwall and Swansea face big tasks in the quarter-finals but know that victory will move them one step closer to an unlikely piece of silverware.

Watford, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Wolves complete the array of contenders with all eight sides all certain to believe they have a chance of triumphing.

Broadcasting rights for the FA Cup are split between free-to-air TV and paid subscriptions but there are plenty of ways to keep up to date with all the latest action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the FA Cup quarter-finals on BBC and BT Sport.

FA Cup quarter-final fixtures

Saturday 16th March

12:15pm: Watford v Crystal Palace – watch on BT Sport 2

5:20pm: Swansea v Manchester City – watch on BT Sport 2

7:55pm: Wolves v Manchester United – watch on BBC1

Sunday 17th March

2:00pm: Millwall v Brighton – watch on BBC1

How to watch the FA Cup quarter-finals on TV and live stream

Fans can tune into BBC1 to watch two of the four quarter-final games.

Those fixtures will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer which is available on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Two other games will be live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

