Two Championship teams are left in the FA Cup – Millwall and Swansea – but just two of the Premier League top six also remain in the quarter-finals.

Millwall will see this as a huge chance to invigorate their season as they sit 19th in the table

They triumphed over Everton earlier in the competition and will be gunning for another victory over Premier League opposition.

More like this

Brighton are 15th in the top flight with back-to-back wins giving them a huge boost in the battle for survival.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Millwall v Brighton game on TV and online.

What time is the Millwall v Brighton game?

Millwall v Brighton will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 17th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Millwall v Brighton

The game will be broadcast live on BBC1 from 1:40pm.

Fans can also live stream the action via the BBC iPlayer.

Gary Lineker will present coverage with Teddy Sheringham and Liam Rosenior in the studio.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Brighton are meandering towards safety while Millwall are scrapping for their lives in the Championship.

The Den will be rocking for 90 minutes and their players, who have performed admirably in the tournament so far, will be desperate for a trip to Wembley.

It will be a very tight, tense affair but the Lions could be roaring after a long afternoon in east London.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Brighton (Millwall to win on penalties)

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.