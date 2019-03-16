Young sensation Phil Foden scored a brace sandwiched between goals from Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez.

Foden also scored in the 7-0 thrashing of Schalke in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Swansea will be hoping Pep Guardiola shuffles his pack ahead of the FA Cup clash but six different players got on the scoresheet against Schalke, demonstrating City’s strength in depth.

The Swans suffered a bruising 3-0 defeat at West Brom on Wednesday night and sit 15th after four defeats in five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swansea v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Swansea v Man City game?

Swansea v Man City will kick off at 5:20pm on Saturday 16th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Swansea v Man City

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

No matter who they’re playing against, City don’t mess about.

Guardiola has instilled a ruthless mentality in his team and they have blown away numerous teams in 2018/19.

Foden could get a chance to shine once again, so too could Gabriel Jesus. Whoever starts, they will be primed and ready.

Prediction: Swansea 0-4 Man City

