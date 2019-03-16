However, Solskjaer will be determined to not let United’s shock 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the weekend rock their confidence.

United have already dispatched the Gunners and Chelsea away from home in the last two FA Cup rounds.

They come up against a Wolves side sitting comfortably in the top half of the Premier League and keen to make an impact in the world’s oldest football competition as well.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Wolves v Man Utd game?

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 7:55pm on Saturday 16th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wolves v Man Utd

The game will be broadcast live on BBC1 from 7:30pm.

Fans can also live stream the action via the BBC iPlayer.

Gary Lineker will present coverage with Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Paul Ince in the studio.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Injuries have plagued United in recent weeks with up to seven players still ruled out of action.

However, most of United’s big-hitters are ready to start and in-form Romelu Lukaku will lead the line.

Wolves have been solid yet unspectacular over the last few games and may fall just short of taking a big scalp in the competition.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Man Utd

