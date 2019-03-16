Watford v Crystal Palace: How to watch the FA Cup on TV and live stream
Watford host Crystal Palace as they bid to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the second time in four seasons
Watford are aiming for revenge when they take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Vicarage Road this weekend.
The last time the Hornets reached the semi-finals – in 2016 – they were defeated by Palace at Wembley.
Yannick Bolasie and Connor Wickham bagged the crucial goals while current Watford star Troy Deeney also scored.
Both sides have been inconsistent in recent weeks but have still managed to scrape together several wins.
Watford sit in eighth while Roy Hodgson is guiding Palace away from the drop-zone.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.
What time is the Watford v Crystal Palace game?
Watford v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:15pm on Saturday 16th March 2019.
How to watch and live stream Watford v Crystal Palace
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 11:45am.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...
Neither side has been in blazing form recently, though Watford’s form has been skewed by clashes with Liverpool and Manchester City.
They destroyed Cardiff 5-1 at the end of February and with their survival virtually secured, the FA Cup represents a huge chance to add silverware to the cabinet.
Prediction: Watford 2-0 Crystal Palace
