Big-spending Birmingham City travel to face Sutton United in a classic mismatch, while Harrogate Town welcome Hollywood darlings Wrexham to Yorkshire.

Manchester United are the reigning champions after toppling Manchester City in the 2024 final, though Erik ten Hag is not around to defend his crown after being sacked from his role.

FA Cup TV schedule 2024/25 – first round

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 1st November

Tamworth v Huddersfield Town (7:45pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 2nd November

Northampton Town v Kettering Town (5:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 3rd November

Sutton United v Birmingham City (12:30pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Harrogate Town v Wrexham (3:30pm) ITVX

Monday 4th November

Chesham United v Lincoln City (7:15pm) ITV4 / ITVX

FA Cup TV rights 2024/25

The FA Cup will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV in 2024/25.

BBC and ITV will divide up the televised games throughout the campaign, with matches also to be streamed online via BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

This is the final year of the current TV deal before TNT Sports scoop up the rights from 2025/26 onwards, with 14 games to be shown on BBC platforms.

