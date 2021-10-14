What channel is Everton v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The David Moyes derby has arrived! Everton host West Ham on Super Sunday as part of the Premier League TV schedule with both teams flying high in 2021/22.

Everton experienced a turbulent summer that saw Liverpool legend Rafa Benitez take the reins and a number of underwhelming signings enter Goodison Park with him.

However, it’s those signings who have taken the season by the horns and are paying back the faith shown in them. Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray are showing few signs of slowing down.

However, one man tasked with halting their progress is former Toffees’ boss Moyes, who is enjoying his own bright patch with West Ham.

The Hammers sit ninth in the table despite two defeats in their last three games. He will hope to lift spirits following a defeat to Brentford and will call upon main man Michail Antonio to do the business once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Everton v West Ham?

Everton v West Ham will take place on Sunday 17th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Newcastle v Tottenham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Everton v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

How to live stream Everton v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Everton v West Ham team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray, Rondon.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.



Everton v West Ham odds

bet365 odds: Everton (6/4) Draw (12/5) West Ham (9/5)*.

Our prediction: Everton v West Ham

This one feels too close to call, but I’d actually put it down as one of the showpiece matches of the weekend in terms of entertainment potential.

Both managers appreciate the ‘hard to beat’ mantra, but both boast teams that aren’t designed to dig in and grind out points here and there.

Both units have been crafted full of players going out to win games. There are a host of match-winners in both camps, from Townsend to Benrahma and beyond. Expect goals here, though the managers wouldn’t be disheartened with a share of the spoils each.

Our prediction: Everton 2-2 West Ham (14/1 at bet365).

