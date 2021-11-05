What channel is Everton v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Antonio Conte takes charge of his first Premier League game at the helm of Tottenham when they travel to face Everton at Goodison Park this weekend.

Advertisement

The Italian boss oversaw a midweek grind against Vitesse during which 10-man Spurs triumphed 3-2 – with all the goals coming in the first half.

He won’t expect to suddenly turn his men into title contenders, but he will demand improvements from their recent Premier League form. Spurs currently sit ninth in the table, but victory here could potentially lift them to fifth depending on other results.

Everton’s season, like Spurs’, seemed so bright at first, but injuries have ravaged their opening 10 games and appear to have caught up with the Toffees.

Rafa Benitez’s men are winless in four and have lost their last three including a humiliating 5-2 loss at home to strugglers Watford despite leading 2-1.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Everton v Tottenham?

Everton v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 7th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Liverpool on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Everton v Tottenham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Everton v Tottenham team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey; Townsend, Allan, Delph, Iwobi; Gray, Richarlison.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Everton v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (21/10) Draw (9/4) Tottenham (11/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Tottenham

The Conte era has begun – just how long that reign will last is anyone’s guess, but it certainly adds extra spice to the current Premier League campaign.

Unlocking the Harry Kane/Son Heung Min partnership is crucial to his success and length of stay at the club. If he finds the magic formula, the league remains tight enough to make serious gains in a short space of time.

For now, Spurs’ defence looks ragged and their frontline muzzled. They aren’t going to turn the corner immediately, but they have a good chance of a positive result against a makeshift Everton team.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Tottenham (11/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.