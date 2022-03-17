The Toffees have won just one Premier League game under Frank Lampard, losing their other five, and are only above the relegation zone on goal difference – though they do have games in hand over all three of the sides below them.

Things are starting to get pretty desperate for Everton, who host Newcastle United on Thursday as part of this week's Premier League TV schedule .

Making the most of those is going to be pivotal to their hopes of survival and the visit of Newcastle on Thursday is their next chance to do just that.

Unfortunately for Lampard and co, the Magpies are one of the Premier League's in-form teams right now and had won six in seven to move clear of the relegation battle ahead of their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday.

How they respond to that defeat is going to be a real test of just how far Eddie Howe's squad have come over the past few months.

When is Everton v Newcastle?

Everton v Newcastle will take place on Thursday 17th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Newcastle will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Wolves v Leeds on Friday.

How to live stream Everton v Newcastle online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Everton v Newcastle on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Everton v Newcastle team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Allan, Doucouré; Gordon, Alli, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle predicted XI: Dúbravka; Krafth, Schär, Burn, Targett; Guimarães, Longstaff, Joelinton; Murphy, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Our prediction: Everton v Newcastle

The return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be a massive moment in Everton's survival push and should help the Toffees pose more of a threat against Newcastle on Thursday evening.

Despite coming away with nothing, Howe's side were impressive at Stamford Bridge and will feel that they could've earned at least a draw had decisions not gone against them.

They'll have taken more positives than negatives from that game and though Everton will be stronger with their number nine back, an away win would be no surprise.

Our prediction: Everton 1-2 Newcastle (12/1 at Bet365)

