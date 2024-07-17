The blue home shirts, made by Castore, therefore feature an abstract version Everton’s first official crest from 1920.

Across the shirt, the letters 'EFC' are deconstructed and scattered about in dark blue.

In the kit press release, Club captain Seamus Coleman said: “I love the look and feel of the Castore home shirt. It is very traditional and has a modern twist.

“The elements of the original crest from the 1920s woven into the design are a great nod to the past. I know how much Evertonians respect their history and that will play a major part this season as we prepare to say goodbye to Goodison, a stadium that means so much to everybody.”

The goalie kit was also unveiled today worn by England's own Jordan Pickford. In an eye-catching lime green the shirt features similar abstract shapes.

The new Everton kit is on sale now, so here's how you can get your hands on it for the final season at their historic home.

Everton's 24/25 home kit went on sale this morning – Wednesday 17th July – and is available for shipping immediately.

The full kit is available in men's, women's and children's sizes, although the training and leisure wear won't be available until later this month.

The iconic green kit of goalie Jordan Pickford is also now on sale.

How much does the new Everton 2024/25 kit cost?

Everton's new authentic home shirt or 'Pro shirt' – made from the same material as the team's kit – is available for £110 in men's and women's sizes. However, you can also buy a replica version, which is non-textured, for £75, or £80 with long sleeves. The goalie kit is only available in the replica version for £75.

The kit is also available in baby, infant and children's sizes for £45, £55 and £60 respectively.

Plus, if you buy now you can take advantage of the Everton Store's free shipping.

Where to buy the new Everton 2024/25 kit

The new Everton home kit is on sale now exclusively at the Everton store and official partners Castore. Right now, Castore seem to have only limited options – just the home shirts – while Everton's own store has the full range – including the goalie kit.

The kit will go on sale at other retailers like Sports Direct and JD Sports at a later date.

