This year's design is bolder than ever before, coming with the slogan "We burn blue" – because that's the hottest part of the flame.

To represent this the shirts feature a distinctive "melting pot" pattern, with lines of light and dark blue waving like liquid metal. The pattern is also meant to represent Chelsea's diverse youth culture.

The kit also bears orange accents around the logo and sleeves, keeping the fire theme intact and representing the "different kind of fire coming through the ranks at the club".

Chelsea right now, under head coaches Enzo Maresca and Sonia Bompastor, is aiming to nurture a new generation of homegrown talent, which will debut this year on 18th August against Man City.

So, if you're looking to buy the new kit, here's everything you need to know.

The new Chelsea went on sale this morning – Monday 15th July – in all men's, women's and children's sizes.

Fans should note that right now the kits have no front-of-shirt branding, as the partner has not been announced. So you'll do better to wait if you want a branded shirt as you won't be able to return the blank one.

How much does the new Chelsea 2024/25 kit cost?

The new authentic home shirt or 'Match' shirt costs £124.99 in all men's and women's sizes. However, However, you can also buy a replica version or 'Stadium' shirt for £84.99 for adults.

Meanwhile you can get Kids, Little Kids and Infant versions for £64.99, £54.99 and £49.99 respectively.

Where to buy the new Chelsea 2024/25 kit

Right now the new Chelsea kit is exclusively available at Chelsea Megastore and Nike. It will become available at other retailers like Sports Direct at a later date.

