Seven points from their last three games and 11 from their last six has helped Frank Lampard's side move two points clear of the bottom three with a game in hand over 18th-place Leeds United.

Everton will be hoping to take one more step toward survival when they host Brentford in the final game of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

It has been an impressive turnaround but it will count for nothing if they cannot complete the job.

The Bees have kept themselves above the relegation battle in what is their first season in the Premier League and are on course to finish 2021/22 at a canter.

They put three past Southampton last weekend in their sixth win in the last nine games.

Clearly, Everton are going to have their work cut out for them at Goodison Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Everton v Brentford?

Everton v Brentford will take place on Sunday 15th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Brentford will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Brighton.

What TV channel is Everton v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Everton v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Brentford team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate; Iwobi, Doucouré, Allan, Mykolenko; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Ayer, Jansson, Sørensen, Henry; Dasilva, Nørgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa



Everton v Brentford odds

Our prediction: Everton v Brentford

Everton have picked up some huge results in recent weeks but Brentford are finishing the 2021/22 campaign with a flourish themselves, which makes Sunday afternoon's game an intriguing prospect.

Lampard may look to bring Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in to counter the Bees' aerial threat from set pieces.

The Toffees have kept things pretty tight in recent weeks and this looks likely to play out in a similar vein with neither team able to land the killer blow.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Brentford (13/2 at bet365)

