Boss Unai Emery has guided his team back into the top four, a single point behind one-time title contenders Tottenham with a game in hand.

Competition for the top four is tight with Manchester United and Chelsea waiting to pounce on any mis-steps but the Gunners will be confident they can extend their winning streak this weekend.

Everton have experienced a topsy-turvy season so far with generous helpings of farcical defending and assured attacking displays cancelling each other out.

They have been left in the cosy mid-table nest but will be hoping to challenge for the ‘best of the rest’ crown with a seventh-place finish remarkably still in their sights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Everton v Arsenal game?

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 2:05pm on Sunday 7th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Everton v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 1:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Everton v Arsenal in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Everton have sharpened up in recent weeks, the perfect time to do so as other mid-table dwellers begin to think about which beach they’d like to see out their summer days on.

The Toffees have kept four clean sheets in five games but now face a side with more than a few weapons capable of dishing out serious damage.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are capable of carving up defences between them, and with so much still to play for, they won’t be downing tools yet.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Arsenal

