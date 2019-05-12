Premier League top scorers: Who won the 2018/19 Golden Boot?
Premier League top scorers have been confirmed for 2018/19
Published: Sunday, 12 May 2019 at 6:49 pm
Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane are joint-winners of the Premier League Golden Boot 2018/19.
Salah led the top scorers chart going into the final day, but Mane and Aubameyang each bagged a brace to share the award.
Sergio Aguero scored as Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1 to claim the Premier League title, but he missed out on the top scorer honour by a single goal.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League top scorers.
LAST UPDATED: 5:00pm Sunday 12th May 2019
- Mohamed Salah (LIV) 22 goals, 8 assists
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) 22 goals, 5 assists
- Sadio Mane (LIV) 22 goals, 1 assist
- Sergio Aguero (MCI) 21 goals, 8 assists
- Jamie Vardy (LEI) 18 goals, 4 assists
- Raheem Sterling (MCI) 17 goals, 10 assists
- Harry Kane (TOT) 17 goals, 4 assists
- Eden Hazard (CHE) 16 goals, 15 assists
- Callum Wilson (BOU) 14 goals, 9 assists
- Paul Pogba (MUN) 13 goals, 9 assists
