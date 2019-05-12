Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane are joint-winners of the Premier League Golden Boot 2018/19.

Salah led the top scorers chart going into the final day, but Mane and Aubameyang each bagged a brace to share the award.

Sergio Aguero scored as Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1 to claim the Premier League title, but he missed out on the top scorer honour by a single goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League top scorers.

LAST UPDATED: 5:00pm Sunday 12th May 2019

  1. Mohamed Salah (LIV) 22 goals, 8 assists
  2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) 22 goals, 5 assists
  3. Sadio Mane (LIV) 22 goals, 1 assist
  4. Sergio Aguero (MCI) 21 goals, 8 assists
  5. Jamie Vardy (LEI) 18 goals, 4 assists
  6. Raheem Sterling (MCI) 17 goals, 10 assists
  7. Harry Kane (TOT) 17 goals, 4 assists
  8. Eden Hazard (CHE) 16 goals, 15 assists
  9. Callum Wilson (BOU) 14 goals, 9 assists
  10. Paul Pogba (MUN) 13 goals, 9 assists
