The BBC's broadcast attracted an average audience of 8.81 million. Those figures exclude the many people who watched on BBC iPlayer, as well as those who followed the match in public spaces or pubs.

Such impressive viewing figures suggest a growing enthusiasm for women's football among the public, with earlier World Cup matches racking up significant numbers – including last week's England v Norway match, which peaked at 7.64 million.

"This is getting us through today," the Women's team's official twitter account wrote.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan called the viewing figures "a fitting tribute to the Lionesses inspiring campaign."