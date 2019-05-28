As in the original music video, old footage of former victories are played in the video— but with a twist. The clips now feature female players, substituting Jade Moore for Bobby Moore, Nikita Parris for Gary Lineker, Steph Houghton for Bobby Charlton, and Jordan Nobbs for Nobby Stiles.

The original 1996 music video:

Nobbs, who won't be taking part in the competition following a serious knee injury, said: “I know the players love the Three Lionesses track and I hope it inspires the team to World Cup glory. This is an incredible time for women’s football as awareness and popularity continues to grow.”

The new version of the song was commissioned as part of a campaign led by Lucozade to encourage women to try football this summer.

Here's the video:



‘Three Lions’ Rewritten to ‘Three Lionesses’ Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019