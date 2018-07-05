The "football's coming home" anthem by the Lightning Seeds with Frank Skinner and David Baddiel originally spent two weeks at Number One when it was released for Euro '96.

Meanwhile Spotify have revealed that after England won the penalty shoot-out against Colombia last Tuesday, streaming of the single reached an all-time high, peaking between 10pm-11pm after the match ended.

The song was streamed over 450,000 times alone on Tuesday.

With hype and momentum building before England meet Sweden on Saturday, 52 years of hurt definitely isn't stopping anyone dreaming...