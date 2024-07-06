Jude Bellingham's sensational overhead kick at the death forced the tie to extra-time before Harry Kane sealed the deal with a header in the first minute of the additional period.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

The dramatic finale could help England generate a bit of momentum and they will need to be at their best to beat Switzerland, who delivered a dominant display to dump reigning champions Italy out of the competition in the last round.

More like this

The Swiss team boasts a solid spine and head coach Murat Yakin could name an unchanged XI, which is a luxury not afford to Southgate because centre-back Marc Guéhi is suspended after earning his second yellow card of the tournament in the Slovakia clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch England v Switzerland on TV and online.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

When is England v Switzerland?

England v Switzerland will take place on Saturday 6th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Switzerland kick-off time

England v Switzerland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v Switzerland on?

England v Switzerland will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 4pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream England v Switzerland online

You can also live stream England v Switzerland online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Switzerland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

England v Switzerland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (6/5) Draw (2/1) Switzerland (14/5)*

Bet Boost: Over 2 goals, England to qualify, Harry Kane to score anytime – 5/1 11/2

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.