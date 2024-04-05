England, who beat Sweden 4-0 in their Euro 2022 semi-final, will be desperate to kick off their qualifying campaign with a win in front of their home crowd in London.

The Lionesses are turning their attention to Euro 2025 after their World Cup heartache last year, which saw Wiegman's side lose 1-0 to Spain in the final.

Sweden, who face England on Friday before hosting France on Tuesday evening, are ranked sixth in the FIFA Women's World Rankings and they'll be hoping to reach the Euro 2025 final after finishing third at the World Cup last year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Sweden on TV and online.

When is England v Sweden?

England v Sweden will take place on Friday 5th April 2024.

England v Sweden kick-off time

England v Sweden will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is England v Sweden on?

England v Sweden will be shown on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on their official YouTube channels.

How to live stream England v Sweden online

You can live stream the England v Sweden game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to England v Sweden on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

England v Sweden odds

