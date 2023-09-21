Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has named a strong squad for this international break with the bulk of the World Cup squad returning, although Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead remains unavailable.

It promises to be a red-hot affair as this is the first meeting between the two countries in more than four years. England got the better of Scotland with a 2-1 victory at that year's World Cup.

There is more Nations League action next week, with England travelling to Utrecht to face the Netherlands on Tuesday and Scotland hosting Belgium at Hampden Park on the same evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Scotland on TV and online.

When is England v Scotland?

England v Scotland will take place on Friday 22nd September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Scotland kick-off time

England v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Scotland on?

You can watch England v Scotland live on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream England v Scotland online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on ITVX. The platform is across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to England v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

