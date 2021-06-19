England v Scotland Euro 2020 match attracts more than 20 million viewers

ITV has revealed that over 20 million viewers tuned in to watch Scotland and England go head-to-head in last night’s Euro 2020 match, making it the most-watched of all Euro 2020 on TV games so far.

The broadcaster’s match coverage pulled in an average of 18.4 million viewers from kick-off to final whistle, marking a 74 per cent share of viewing across ITV and STV.

Viewing figures hit 20 million in a one-minute peak during the game, making it the most-watched football match since England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018, which drew in a peak of 27.5 million viewers.

The match also set a broadcaster streaming record for ITV with 4.8 million streams across ITV Hub and STV Player.

England and Scotland players descended on Wembley Stadium last night to play in the hotly contested match, with neither team managing to score throughout and ending on a nil-nil draw.

Last night’s game marked the first time the two teams had faced one another since Euro 96 – a match which ended with a 2-0 England win.

The draw keeps Scotland in the Euro 2020 race, with the team set to go up against Croatia at Hampden Park for their final Group D game.