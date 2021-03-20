England fixtures 2021 – When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets
England head into a huge year with Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 qualifiers to navigate and we have all the TV details, dates and times you need
Published:
England have high ambitions going into 2021 with Euro 2020 on the horizon and a genuine shot at lifting the hallowed trophy.
Gareth Southgate’s options continue to grow stronger as the tournament approaches with plenty of fresh, young talents giving him cause for thought in addition to old regulars in top form such as Harry Kane.
Euro 2020 offers England’s best chance of winning a tournament in many a year, but it will still take a mighty effort to keep some of the other elite nations at bay.
Due to the rescheduled tournament, we now have back-to-back years of major competitions, with the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar next year, with qualifiers underway now.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the England men’s team’s upcoming football fixtures.
How to watch England on TV and live stream
Friendlies/World Cup 2022 qualifiers
ITV have exclusive rights to all England friendlies and World Cup 2022 qualifiers to ensure free-to-air coverage for every fan.
Games will be shown on ITV or can be live streamed via the ITV Hub.
Euro 2020
Fans can tune in to watch Euro 2020 games for free on BBC and ITV.
You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
England fixtures on TV
All UK time
Thursday 25th March
World Cup qualifier: England v San Marino (7:45pm) ITV
Sunday 28th March
World Cup qualifier: Albania v England (5pm) ITV
Wednesday 31st March
World Cup qualifier: England v Poland (7:45pm) ITV
Wednesday 2nd June
Friendly: England v Austria (8pm) ITV
Sunday 6th June
Friendly: England v Romania (TBC) ITV
Sunday 13th June
Euro 2020: England v Croatia (2pm) BBC One
Friday 18th June
Euro 2020: England v Scotland (8pm) ITV
Tuesday 22nd June 2021
Euro 2020: Czech Republic v England (8pm) ITV
Thursday 2nd September
World Cup qualifier: Hungary v England (7:45pm) ITV
Sunday 5th September
World Cup qualifier: England v Andorra (5pm) ITV
Wednesday 8th September
World Cup qualifier: Poland v England (7:45pm) ITV
Saturday 9th October
World Cup qualifier: Andorra v England (7:45pm) ITV
Tuesday 12th October
World Cup qualifier: England v Hungary (7:45pm) ITV
Friday 12th November
World Cup qualifier: England v Albania (7:45pm) ITV
Monday 15th November
World Cup qualifier: San Marino v England (7:45pm) ITV
How to buy England tickets
England tickets are regularly available through the FA’s official website.
To check out the latest availability for upcoming fixtures, check out the England ticketing site.
Of course, none of the games will be open to fans just yet as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place around the world.
