England fixtures 2021 – When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets

England have high ambitions going into 2021 with Euro 2020 on the horizon and a genuine shot at lifting the hallowed trophy.

Gareth Southgate’s options continue to grow stronger as the tournament approaches with plenty of fresh, young talents giving him cause for thought in addition to old regulars in top form such as Harry Kane.

Euro 2020 offers England’s best chance of winning a tournament in many a year, but it will still take a mighty effort to keep some of the other elite nations at bay.

Due to the rescheduled tournament, we now have back-to-back years of major competitions, with the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar next year, with qualifiers underway now.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the England men’s team’s upcoming football fixtures.

How to watch England on TV and live stream

Friendlies/World Cup 2022 qualifiers

ITV have exclusive rights to all England friendlies and World Cup 2022 qualifiers to ensure free-to-air coverage for every fan.

Games will be shown on ITV or can be live streamed via the ITV Hub.

Euro 2020

Fans can tune in to watch Euro 2020 games for free on BBC and ITV.

You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England fixtures on TV

All UK time

Thursday 25th March

World Cup qualifier: England v San Marino (7:45pm) ITV

Sunday 28th March

World Cup qualifier: Albania v England (5pm) ITV

Wednesday 31st March

World Cup qualifier: England v Poland (7:45pm) ITV

Wednesday 2nd June

Friendly: England v Austria (8pm) ITV

Sunday 6th June

Friendly: England v Romania (TBC) ITV

Sunday 13th June

Euro 2020: England v Croatia (2pm) BBC One

Friday 18th June

Euro 2020: England v Scotland (8pm) ITV

Tuesday 22nd June 2021

Euro 2020: Czech Republic v England (8pm) ITV

Thursday 2nd September

World Cup qualifier: Hungary v England (7:45pm) ITV

Sunday 5th September

World Cup qualifier: England v Andorra (5pm) ITV

Wednesday 8th September

World Cup qualifier: Poland v England (7:45pm) ITV

Saturday 9th October

World Cup qualifier: Andorra v England (7:45pm) ITV

Tuesday 12th October

World Cup qualifier: England v Hungary (7:45pm) ITV

Friday 12th November

World Cup qualifier: England v Albania (7:45pm) ITV

Monday 15th November

World Cup qualifier: San Marino v England (7:45pm) ITV

How to buy England tickets

England tickets are regularly available through the FA’s official website.

To check out the latest availability for upcoming fixtures, check out the England ticketing site.

Of course, none of the games will be open to fans just yet as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place around the world.

