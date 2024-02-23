The Lionesses will face Austria on Friday and Italy on Tuesday as part of their warm-weather training camp out in Spain, as they work towards the start of the qualifiers in April.

Wiegman will be keen to see a strong response from her players after their Nations League heartbreak last year, when they failed to secure Team GB a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics despite beating Scotland 6-0 in their final game.

England will certainly be the favourites on Friday – 13 places higher than them in the FIFA World Rankings – but Austria aren't a team to be underestimated, as their victories against the Netherlands and Norway last year prove.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Austria on TV and online.

When is England v Austria?

England v Austria will take place on Friday 23rd February 2024.

England v Austria kick-off time

England v Austria will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Austria on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream England v Austria online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Austria on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

England v Austria odds

