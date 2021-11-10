What channel is England v Albania World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England host Albania as they seek to wrap up their World Cup qualifiers on TV in style despite recent wobbles.

Advertisement

The Three Lions had won their opening five matches but have suffered draws against Poland and Hungary in recent international breaks.

There’s no need for alarm bells to be ringing just yet, though several key England players have been off the boil with their clubs recently.

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire will be among the players seeking respite in the England squad, though out-of-sorts Jadon Sancho hasn’t made the squad.

Gareth Southgate will expect no mistakes in this one. A victory would all-but guarantee qualification in top spot, though Poland are just three points behind with two games remaining.

A draw for England would probably be enough too, with a routine thumping of San Marino on the horizon in England’s final match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Albania on TV and online.

Qatar World Cup stadiums 2022 – in pictures

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is England v Albania on TV?

England v Albania will take place on Friday 12th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Albania will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is England v Albania on?

The game will be shown on ITV from 7pm.

ITV boasts the rights to all of England’s World Cup qualifier games but not every England match across all competitions.

How to live stream England v Albania online

You can tune in to watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices, from mobiles and tablets to laptops and desktop computers.

England v Albania team news

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Foden, Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Kane, Grealish.

Albania predicted XI: Berisha; Ismajli, Kumbulla, Veseli; Hysaj, Bare, Gjasula, Trashi; Bajrami; Cikalleshi, Broja.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

England v Albania odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (1/8) Draw (7/1) Albania (22/1).*

For all the latest World Cup qualifier odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: England v Albania

This is an opportune moment for an international break for several England stars. This is their chance to forget club form and claw their way back among the goals and strong performances.

Southgate will be desperate for his main men to pull out all the stops to impress him in this one, with no international fixtures until next year.

England usually have no drama in qualification, and we’re expecting that trend to continue this time around as well, despite a couple of minor hiccups.

Our prediction: England 2-0 Albania (4/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.