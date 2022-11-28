The impressive South Americans sit second in the group with four points from two games, having beaten Qatar before drawing with the Netherlands, and will punch their ticket to the knockout rounds if they avoid defeat.

Ecuador and Senegal will duke it out for a place in the last 16 as Group A reaches a climax on Tuesday afternoon.

Ecuador are sweating on Enner Valencia's fitness after their star striker was carried off on a stretcher in the second half of the Dutch match due to an ongoing knee problem.

Senegal need to beat Ecuador to be certain of progressing to the last 16 as they lost to the Netherlands before securing all three points against Qatar.

The Africa Cup of Nations winners, without main man Sadio Mane in Qatar, will be praying for a repeat of the only previous meeting between the two nations when they won 2-1 in 2005.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ecuador v Senegal on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Ecuador v Senegal?

Ecuador v Senegal will kick off at 3pm on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Ecuador v Senegal team news

Ecuador predicted line-up: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Cifuentes, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada.

Senegal predicted line-up: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Sarr, Mendy, Gueye, Diatta; Dia, Diedhiou.

Ecuador v Senegal prediction

Ecuador's hopes are tied to Enner Valencia's fitness and if their captain is unable to bring his A game to the table then Senegal could benefit.

The Africa Cup of Nations winners have experience of playing in major tournaments when the pressure is on and will be buoyed by their victory over Qatar.

Aliou Cissé has talked about tailoring his tactics but Senegal's tried-and-tested patient build-up play could prove effective in grinding out the win.

Our prediction: Ecuador 0-1 Senegal (8/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ecuador v Senegal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ecuador (7/5) Draw (23/10) Senegal (2/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.